Indore: Break In Rains Pull Temperature, Humidity Up

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens heaved a sigh of relief as the weather turned sunny on Tuesday after a week-long spell of intermittent rain in the city. The sky got clear for a few hours and sunshine brought relief to the city’s residents from the overcast weather.

However, dark clouds enveloped the city sky again in the afternoon. The level of humidity had also increased in the day turning the weather uncomfortable while many parts of the city witnessed drizzling in the afternoon.

The change in weather has also pulled the day temperature up by two degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.

Meanwhile, officials of regional meteorological department have forecast that the city will continue to witness light showers on Wednesday and for next couple of days.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Guna, Jabalpur, Pendra Road, Sambalpur, centre of the well marked low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and thence east-southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan and in lower tropospheric levels,” met officials said adding “Light showers will continue in Indore region for next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall has reached 519.6 mm (20.4 inches). The break in rainfall has increased the humidity level as it was recorded at 90 per cent in the morning and 57 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius (2 degrees above normal) and the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius (1 degree above normal).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)