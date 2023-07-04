Indore: Break In Rains Increases Day Temperature By 3 Degrees Celsius In 24 Hrs, Rising Humidity Irks 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rains taking a day’s break on Monday, the day temperature has risen by 3 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. The sun shone brightly but turned the weather itchy with the rising humidity.

The temperature, which had dropped below 30 degrees Celsius during the continuous spell of rain, again crossed the 33-degree-Celsius mark. The Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast similar weather conditions for the next two days and said that the city would continue to witness drizzling intermittently.

Meteorological Department officials warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of the state but Indore region would see light-to-moderate rains.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall remained 146.7 mm (5.77 inches), which is over an inch above the average rainfall recorded in the city till this period of the season. The break in rains increased the humidity level. The humidity on Monday morning was 90 per cent and in the evening it was 57 per cent.

“The monsoon trough at the mean sea level now passes through Amritsar, Delhi, Banda, Sidhi, Ranchi, Digha, and thence southeastwards to Northwest Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat region and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels while a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, chances of heavy rain are unlikely in the Indore region.”

The maximum temperature on Monday was 33.1 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature at 22.7 degrees Celsius which was one degree lower than normal.

Read Also Indore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained