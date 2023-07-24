 Indore: Breach Of Trust Case Registered At Lasudia
Indore: Breach Of Trust Case Registered At Lasudia

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man sold a car to a woman and then took it away on the pretext that he wanted to take pictures of the chassis number and never returned the car.

Lasudia police said that the victim Urmila Jaiswal in her complaint said that she had bought a car from accused Akshat Sharma for Rs 7,90,000.

After few days of purchase, Akshat came at her home and told that he need the key of the car as he need to click a picture of chassis number and other details for insurance purpose.

She gave the key to Akshat. After a while, she saw that Akshat and one of his accomplices taking away the car.

She and her husband chased them for a few kilometres but they managed to escape.

Later, she and her husband tried to contact the accused but the latter did not revert. Police on the complaint of the victim registered a case against the accused under Section 406 and also started searching for them.

article-image

