Indore: Braveheart 'Papa' cop tests corona positive

A Recall: Free Press had published this photograph of Tukoganj police station in charge Nirmal Kumar Shriwas on April 5, who then had a testing time while having lunch outside his home even as his daughter was patiently standing at the doorstep and watching her dutiful dad conduct his duties and was strictly following the need of the hour...

Shriwas has now, unfortunately, been tested Covid -19 positive on Thursday. He is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

SP (East) Vijay Khatri said that Shriwas was transferred to Bhopal and he was relieved from the police station 3 days ago.

The entire police station will be sanitized and the thermal screening of the staff of Tukoganj police station is being done.