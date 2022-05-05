Indore: Brace yourself! Hot weather here to stay, says the weatherman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Residents of the city will have to bear with the scorching heat as things are unlikely to improve soon, says the weatherman.

As the sun rises and reaches above the head, so does the temperature, making it difficult for people to get out of their houses. With the maximum temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius, people are finding it difficult to be out in the open.

As a result, people are coming out only when absolutely necessary and preferring to stay indoors. There was reduced traffic on the roads, especially during the afternoon and markets too were by and large deserted. While on the road, commuters were looking for shade while waiting at red lights.

Air conditioners, coolers, fans, and refrigerators have become an essential life-supporting supplement for people. This summer the rising mercury is making weather unbearable for people, even the minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius is also rising and unsettling the people.





Rising Mercury

Maximum Temperature: 40.20 C

Minimum Temperature: 23.40 C

Humidity: 56%

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:36 AM IST