Indore BPJ leader who met Tulsi Silawat and VD Sharma recently found corona positive

Indore: A local BJP leader, who had recently met minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP state president VD Sharma, has tested positive for coronavirus. The news sent ripples through many in the saffron party as many had met him recently after Gaurav Randive was made BJP city president.

Silawat had gone to meet the BJP leader and had tea at his house. This leader had also met Sharma in Bhopal and roamed with Ranadive.

Those who had come in contact with this leader have been suggested to quarantine themselves. The leader has been admitted to a hospital for treatment on Saturday evening. Doctors said that his condition is normal.