Indore: Boys Must Be Raised To Be Sensitive & Aware Of Women’s Issues Says Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb crimes against women and create a safer environment for them in society,a special awareness campaign, "Abhimanyu," is being organised from October 3 to October 12, under the direction of the Police Headquarters. The campaign is being held under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Rakesh Gupta.

A marathon was organised under the campaign Abhimanyu on Thursday, with participation of around 600 people. The goal was to promote a safe and respectful environment for women and girls, fostering positive behaviour and reducing crimes against them.

During the marathon, several key figures participated, including additional DCP (Women Safety Branch), Priyanka Dudvey, along with officers from the OP Group and Kshatriya Rajput Kalamkar Association.The OP Group played a significant role in the event's success.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP (Headquarters) Jagdish Dawar emphasized the need for equal participation from men and women in building a safe and developed society. He stressed the importance of raising boys and men to be sensitive and aware of women’s issues from an early age.

The Abhimanyu campaign, inspired by the mythological figure who gained knowledge in the womb, aims to instil moral, psychological and legal awareness in young minds.

At the event's conclusion, a selfie point featuring an Abhimanyu cutout was set up to spread awareness and encourage men to pledge their support for women's safety.