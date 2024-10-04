 Indore: Boys Must Be Raised To Be Sensitive & Aware Of Women’s Issues Says Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Boys Must Be Raised To Be Sensitive & Aware Of Women’s Issues Says Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta

Indore: Boys Must Be Raised To Be Sensitive & Aware Of Women’s Issues Says Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta

The Abhimanyu campaign, inspired by the mythological figure who gained knowledge in the womb, aims to instil moral, psychological and legal awareness in young minds.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb crimes against women and create a safer environment for them in society,a special awareness campaign, "Abhimanyu," is being organised from October 3 to October 12, under the direction of the Police Headquarters. The campaign is being held under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Rakesh Gupta.

A marathon was organised under the campaign Abhimanyu on Thursday, with participation of around 600 people. The goal was to promote a safe and respectful environment for women and girls, fostering positive behaviour and reducing crimes against them.

During the marathon, several key figures participated, including additional DCP (Women Safety Branch), Priyanka Dudvey, along with officers from the OP Group and Kshatriya Rajput Kalamkar Association.The OP Group played a significant role in the event's success.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP (Headquarters) Jagdish Dawar emphasized the need for equal participation from men and women in building a safe and developed society. He stressed the importance of raising boys and men to be sensitive and aware of women’s issues from an early age.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims
Read Also
MP Guest Teachers Protest: Police Lathi-Charge Guest Faculty Protesting In Bhopal Over...
article-image

The Abhimanyu campaign, inspired by the mythological figure who gained knowledge in the womb, aims to instil moral, psychological and legal awareness in young minds.

At the event's conclusion, a selfie point featuring an Abhimanyu cutout was set up to spread awareness and encourage men to pledge their support for women's safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...

Indore: Grand Procession Marks Agrasen Jayanti

Indore: Grand Procession Marks Agrasen Jayanti

Indore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga

Indore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga

Indore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo

Indore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo