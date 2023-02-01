Indore: Bottlenecks in filing GST returns; ‘System needed to free traders’

Chief commissioner of CGST, Customs and Central Excise MP-Chhattisgarh, Navneet Goyal (second from left) interacted with industrialist at the office of AIMP on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Navneet Goyal, chief commissioner of Customs, Central Excise and Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) MP and Chhattisgarh Zone, said on Tuesday, “We wish to develop a system where, there would be no need to file GST returns. The tax could be deducted automatically at the time of sale and purchase and this can be achieved through a 100 per cent digital system.

The monthly tax collection figure will rise from current 1.5 lakh crore per month to 2.5 lakh crore.

Senior IRS officer Goyal was addressing at an outreach programme organised at the office of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) here on Tuesday. On the occasion, CGST commissioner Parth Roychoudhary, commissioner Atul Saxena, additional commissioner Dinesh Kumar Bisen were also present. In the interactive session, Goyal motivated industrialist and tax consultants to present their problems, hurdles and grievances they faced while dealing with GST. He also asked them to offer the possible solution of such problems.

The industrialist and tax consultants narrated their experiences and highlighted its complexities.

“We wish to make changes in the current system of GST. We want to make such a system, wherein there should be no need to file a GST return.

“The tax collection would automatically happen during sale and purchase. Elaborating on the concept he said, “In the current scenario, we are able to check who’s filing the return while we aren’t able to check those who aren’t filing the returns. The system calculates the tax and the taxpayer can pay through any digital payment platform, including different payment apps. In the new system, there will be no room for sending notices, writing notes or replies etc. We do not wish to slap notices on taxpayers.” Goyal said.

Fake invoices on radar

Goyal urged those present to seek the help of an expert to develop such a system and the plan would be presented before the Union Finance Ministry for approval. He also admitted that fake invoices of thousands and crores of rupees are being generated and ensured that the authorities were keenly working to stop such malpractices.

GST Grievances Redressal Tribunal soon

Replying to a query, Goyal hinted that the GST Grievance Redressal Tribunal would come up in the next two to three months. He said in order to set up the tribunal, the MP govt, the Union Finance Ministry and Supreme Court will be involved.

