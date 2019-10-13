Indore: Boost to connectivity: DPR, of six flyovers completed

Indore: The detailed project report (DPR) of six major flyovers to be constructed by the public works department (PWD) in the city has been completed and submitted to the department, officials said.

The PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, talking to Free Press confirmed that his department has received the DPRs. “We have received the DPR and as promised the flyovers will be constructed at the earliest,” the minister said.

Though he did not give a date, the minister said that tenders would be floated and work will start soon after that.

Earlier in June, Verma had taken a review meeting in which it was proposed that major cities of the state will be getting flyovers to boost connectivity. In the meeting 17 flyovers were proposed to be constructed in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chhindwara and Jabalpur. Out of these 17, six flyovers were proposed for Indore.

Flyovers proposed to be constructed in Indore:

Flyover lane: Four-lane flyover

Place: Radisson Square to Star Square

Length: 590 meters

Cost: Rs 40 Cr.

Flyover lane: Six-lane flyover

Place: Khajrana Square

Length: 546 meters

Cost: Rs 35 Cr.

Flyover lane: Six-lane flyover

Place: Khandwa Road Square

Length: 726 meters

Cost: Rs 40 Cr.

Flyover lane: Four-lane flyover

Place: Bapat Square to Meghdoot Garden

Length: 1170 meters

Cost: Rs 55 Cr.

Flyover lane: Six-lane flyover

Place: MR 9 Junction (Robot Square)

Length: 578 meters

Cost: Rs 31.64 Cr.

Flyover lane: Six-lane flyover

Place: Musakhedi Square

Length: 570 meters

Cost: Rs 30.36 Cr.

Total: 4180 meters (4.1KM), Rs 232 Cr.