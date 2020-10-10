Indore: Book on Tantya Bhil released

A book written on great freedom fighter and Indian Robin Hood Tantya Bhil was released in a function held at Manpur town of Mhow Tehsil on Saturday. Cabinet minister for tourism and culture Usha Thakur was the chief guest of the function and released the book in presence of hundreds of tribals and other persons of Manpur and adjoining areas.

The book has been written by renowned tribal litterateur Jagdish Joshila who hails from Khargone city. On this occasion, many tribal leaders were also present on the stage when the book was being released and all tribal leaders had a lot of praise for Thakur for releasing such an authentic book that tells the real story of Tantya Bhil which even tribal community doesn't know.

Speaking on the occasion Usha Thakur said that this book gives a very motivating message to the tribal community. She said that Tantya Bhil who is also lovingly called as Tantya Mama was a great freedom fighter and this book tells about his real contribution for independence of the country.