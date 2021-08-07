Indore: Bonanza for poor as Anna Utsav launched

Indore:

State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra distributed rations among the beneficiaries on the occasion of Anna Utsav during a function held at Musakhedi on Saturday. Around 1.15 crore families have benefited under the scheme in the entire state.

On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi's speech was broadcast live at the venue. Govind Gaude, minister of civil supplies and consumer affairs of Goa was also present in the programme. In his address, PM Modi appreciated the efforts made by the state government to provide rations to the beneficiaries.

“The programme gave me the opportunity to interact with the people of the underprivileged section. Working for this section of people energises me and motivates me, ” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

PM also showed concern over the heavy floods in the few districts of the state. He assured Centre's assistance to the state government in tackling the aftermath of the floods.

Five kg of rations consisting of rice and wheat were distributed free of cost under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to the beneficiaries at 25,435 ration shops statewide; benefitting over 1.15 crore families.

“Our culture is such that no one should sleep on an empty stomach. We are putting our best efforts in making it possible so that every person should get food on time”, minister Narottam Mishra said

Chaos in the programme

A chaos occurred in the programme organised at Musakhedi when too many beneficiaries gathered there. There was also a connection problem during the speech of Prime Minister Modi which disconnected the live boardcast of the prime minister. Also, the beneficiaries who were present in the programme to take rations were shifted to a distance from the shops when Mishra went for checking the arrangements of the shops.

Gaude will organise same programme in Goa

Minister Gaude said that he will also initiate a similar programme in his state. He was sent by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to participate in the state programme and to take tips from the programme for organising the same in Goa.