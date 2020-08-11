Indore: Bollywood mourns the demise of noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori

2020 struck again on Tuesday, with renowned poet Rahat Indori passing away in Madhya Pradesh. He had been admitted to Shri Aurobindo Hospital with COVID-19.

Rahat Indori had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh. Indori had gone through the COVID-19 test after experiencing initial symptoms of the disease. In his last tweet, he had appealed to the people to pray for his health so that he wins over the disease.

The well-known Urdu poet had also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. Recently, his poem titled 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi….’ became the inspiration for many meme makers amid the pandemic and social distancing. Even Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle had used the catchphrase for a social distancing advisory. However, it was ahead of Valentines Day 2020 that the first two lines of the poem had gone viral on the internet. While several netizens shared memes and jokes about being single, others had used Indori's popular shayari to urge guys to avoid Valentines Day celebrations.

His demise seems to have blindsided many. The news has plunged many into mourning and condolences continue to pour in from all quarters. Many have taken to their social media accounts to remember the lyricist and poet. While some put out "rest in peace" messages, others reflected upon their favourite quotes from among his works, often sharing video links.

Many shocked fans also railed against 2020, that has, along with COVID-19 and natural disasters brought with it the deaths of many celebrated icons.