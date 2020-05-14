Indore: Bohras celebrate Shab-e-Qadr amid lockdown

The 23rd night of Ramzan known as Night of Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr was celebrated by Bohra community with night-long prayers and rituals starting from 7 pm on Wednesday.

Religious leader Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin had appealed to the community to offer Shab-e-Qadar prayers at home and avoid any kind of social gatherings amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“If we follow government instructions, we will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The holy month of Ramzan is in progress. Prayers are being offered at homes and now I urge upon people to offer the prayers of Shab-e-Qadar in their homes as well. This I am saying because Coronavirus threat is still looming and it is not yet over,” Syedna had explained.

To ensure a celebratory mood, Syedna came live for the community on 9:30 pm. The entire community attended his sermon and offered prayers.

“It is this night in which the first Divine Revelation came to the heart of the Holy Prophet of Islam,” shared Mazhar Sethjiwala, community media coordinator said.

“Any action done on this night such as reciting the Quran, remembering Allah, etc. is better than acting for one thousand months which do not contain the night of Qadr,” community spokesperson Johar Manpurwala said.

The entire community offered various prayers and mostly asked for forgiveness for all they might have done knowingly or unknowingly.