Indore: Bohras celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, offer namaz at home

Indore: Celebrating ‘Meethi Eid’, Dawoodi Bohras offered the Eid-ul-Fitr namaz in their homes on Saturday because of the ongoing restrictions on gatherings at places of worship among others.

Similarly, the rest of the Muslim community too has been advised by clerics to offer the Eid namaz and hold its sermon at home; just like they have been doing for Friday prayers in the wake of lockdown since March.

Muslims too won’t be able to offer namaz at eidgahs (open spaces) for Eid which they are likely to celebrate either on Sunday or Monday.

Since meeting other community members to celebrate Eid was not possible in person, the community used technology to wish each other. Using messages, voice and video calls, community members wished each other on Eid.

Dawoodi Bohra community was ordained by their spiritual head, the Syedna, to not to step out of home for any religious activity amid the pandemic.

Burhanuddin Shakruwala, an office-bearer of Dawood Bohra community, said that strict day-to-day guidelines have been issued by Syedna. “It clearly mentioned that no one should step out for unnecessary activities. Essential supplies needed for Eid too have been home delivered to all,” he said.

Despite the restrictions, children enjoyed their Eid and collected Eidi from their elders, which is a form of blessing and present.

“Eidi is a gift given to someone on the blessed day of Eid-al-fitr which follows after the month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world. It usually takes the form of money, and is given by adults to the children of the family when they congregate during the day in celebration and togetherness,” explained Shakurwala.

Unarguably, seviyan form an indispensable part of Eid festivities. Mullah Talib Gheewala said, “Eid celebrations - much like all festivals - are inundated with a range of sweet and savoury treats. Sheer Kurma or Seviyan was an essential part of celebrations even during lockdown.”

Police officials in Sadar Bazar and Malharganj area had a meeting with members of the peace committee. Imams and sadars of mosques were present at the meeting.

It was appealed to all that due to the lockdown, the people should not reach the mosques to offer prayers. Prayers should be performed in homes. ASP Manish Khatri told that those who have been given permission by the administration will only be allowed in mosques for worship.

In the Juni Indore circle, ASP Rajesh Vyas and CSP Dishesh Aggarwal also held a similar meeting where senior people and citizens of Muslim society were present.