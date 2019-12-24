Indore: Body found on empty plot, police look for suspect

Indore: Panic prevailed in Aerodrome Police Station area on Tuesday morning when a body of a man was found on an empty plot.

The body of 30-year-old man was seen by morning walkers on an empty plot near Ambikapuri garden who then informed the police. A stole tied around the neck and injury marks were found on the body. Injury marks indicate that the man may have been attacked with sharp object.

Though the deceased could not be identified till Tuesday evening, police have found CCTV footages in which two scooter riders were seeing dumping the body at a place.

“It seems that someone has killed the man at one place and dumped the body at another place on an empty plot. Laxmi NSG has been tattooed on his hand while ‘Main Hoon Saksham’ is written on his T-shirt,” police station incharge TI Ashok Patidar said.

He said other police stations have been informed about the incident. Police are trying to get details of the scooter riders who dumped the body.