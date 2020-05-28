Indore: Bobby Chhabra to get treatment in Bombay Hospital

Indore: Ranveer Singh Chhabra aka Bobby Chhabra, an accused in a fraud cases who was recently sent to in jail after his application for extension of bail was rejected by a local court, would be able to get treatment in Bombay Hospital or any other hospital he wishes to.

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to the petitioner in the hospital referred to by his counsel.

Last month Bobby Chhabra was given temporary bail for treatment. When the bail period got over, he demanded extension in bail but his plea was rejected by a local court.

He filed a petition through his counsels Vinay Saraf and Sunit Kapor in High Court.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the health condition of the petitioner is deteriorating day by day and that he requires either angioplasty or bypass surgery immediately.

The counsel said that earlier he was granted temporary bail for that purpose, but due to coronavirus pandemic, he could not get proper treatment..

The counsel claimed that the jail authorities are not providing him with proper treatment, therefore, they be directed to provide him necessary treatment. He stated that earlier the petitioner was undergoing treatment in ICU of the Bombay Hospital as the required treatment was not available in MY Hospital.

Justice Virendra Singh adjourned the hearing with directions to jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to the petitioner in the hospital referred by the senior counsel for the petitioner.