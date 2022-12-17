Indore: Blame the depression over Arabian Sea for rise in temperature

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans' wait to show off their woollen clothes has increased, thanks to the deep depression over the Arabian Sea which is causing cloudy weather in the city.

With the fall in day temperature for the last two days, citizens were expecting a chilly day on Friday but the temperature increased by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

The frequently changing wind pattern is also a hurdle in ushering cold conditions in the city.

The day temperature, which had dropped to 25 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, increased again to over 29.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. Not only the day temperature, but the night temperature, too, which had dropped to 16 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, rose above 18.6 degrees Celsius due to the same phenomenon.

However, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature rise was temporary as it would drop again—but only when the sky gets clear. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days.

“A deep depression over the Arabian Sea is prevailing due to which moisture incursion is taking place, turning the city sky cloudy. Under the same influence, the day and night temperatures have increased. The night temperature may decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius if the clouds clear,’ met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, which was 8 degree Celsius above normal