Indore: Blackmail main reason behind minor's suicide say police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police investigating the suicide of a minor girl on May 15 in the Rajendra Nagar police station area said that the victim was being blackmailed by her friend.

Police said the victim was friends with a girl who was a bad influence on her and the victim's parents had told her to stay away from this friend. As a result, the victim had stopped talking to her which had angered the latter and she was threatening the victim that she would make some of the victim's photos and videos viral on social media and also share them with the victim's father.

Victim’s family told police that her friend had also taken some 'bold' photos of the victim on her mobile phone. These photos became the real reason for the suicide. The police have seized the mobiles of the deceased, the friend who blackmailed her and another male friend, and sent them for investigation.

Police station in-charge Manish Dawar said that the situation will be clear only after they examine the photos and videos.

The victim's family told police that the deceased girl was being threatened by her friend for not talking to her. Since then she was depressed. After the suicide, during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a photo of the victim smoking had already gone viral.

Two days before the suicide, the deceased had told her doctor father about being harassed by her friend.

