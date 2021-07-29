Indore: Black tiger Vicky released in an open enclosure at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya

Indore: The wildlife lovers of Indore got a special gift on World Tiger Day, as the black tiger Vicky finally came to the open enclosure at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya to meet visitors on Thursday.

After a wait of one and a half months and quarantine, Vicky was finally released in the enclosure on Thursday.

Indore is now home to three types of tigers including the royal Bengal tiger, white tigress and black tiger.

Black Tigers are, like White Tigers, not a unique subspecies. Rather, they are Bengal Tigers with what is known as pseudo-melanism.

Pure melanism refers to a large amount of black pigmentation of the hair / fur / feathers, eyes, and so on. The 2020 tiger census report states that the number of black-striped tigers is declining at a rapid pace.

In the release ceremony, Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal noted that the zebra will be brought to the zoo soon.

City zoo in-charge Dr. Uttam Yadav informed that many programs are being organized in the zoo on World Tiger Day. A painting competition was organized which gathered 1,800 entries.

A tiger feeding show was held in the evening for attracting visitors.

Over 48 hours of travelling from Odisha to Indore, the two most awaited tigers: a black tiger and a white tigress had arrived in April end.

They were welcomed with delicious lunch consisting of various animal feeds.

Tigers live long in Indore!

Yadav said that the government, forest department, environment lovers are playing an active in the city and state for the protection of tigers. “The zoo is its role and as a result, the tigers living here live longer than average,” he said.

Usually, the lifespan of a tiger is about 8 to 10 years. “In city zoo, the last tiger that passed away in June was 18 year old and lived much beyond average lifespan,” Yadav said.

In the diet, tigers are given eight kilos of meat every day. “Tigers also fast for one day in a week and are given medicines every two months to ensure healthy digestive system,” Yadav said.

“There have also been three tigers in the zoo that lived longer than 16 to 18 years,” Yadav said. Of these, the white tiger Shyamu lived for 22 years; the yellow tiger Bihari lived for 21; and the Lalu tiger lived for 24 years.