Mendola tests Covid +ve

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. He was admitted to Bombay Hospital.

Mendola didn’t have any major symptoms and was admitted as a precautionary measure.

“I had gone through testing due to the winter session of the assembly. I had given my samples on Sunday and was tested positive on Monday. I don’t have any symptoms but was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure,” Mendola told the media.

He also appealed to his supporters and people close to him to stay in isolation and get them tested for COVID-19.

Mendola is the second BJP MLA who was tested COViD-19 positive. Earlier, ex-mayor and MLA Malini Gaur was tested positive and were kept in home isolation. However, Tulsi Silawat was also tested positive when he was serving as minister in Shivraj Singh government and was contesting by elections from Sanwer constituency.