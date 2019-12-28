Indore: BJP leader, four others booked in land grab case

Indore: Chhatripura police have registered a case against BJP leader Bharat Raghuvanshi and four others for allegedly occupying about 40,000 sq ft of government land near Cloth Market Hospital, where they have constructed a house and built shops.

Chhatripura police station incharge Santhosh Singh Yadav said Bharat Raghuvanshi, Rajbahadur Raghuvanshi, Vicky Raghuvanshi, Manoj Raghuvanshi and Rohit Raghuvanshi were booked in the case, following a complaint by one Dinesh.

The complaint said that Raghuvanshi and his family members had illegally occupied 40,000 sq feet of government land near Cloth Market Hospital due to his political clout. The land also has a temple in it. He has also constructed a house and some shops which he has given on rent.

According to TI Yadav, a report prepared by the local tehsildar also said that people belonging to Raghuvanshi’s family have occupied the government land by using forged documents.