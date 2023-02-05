Indore: BJP holds meeting to prepare for Vikas Yatra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive organised a meeting of BJP leaders and activists for preparations of Vikas Yatra on Saturday.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said that today Indore is moving towards becoming number one in every field, whether it is development or cleanliness, infrastructure or construction of roads, Indore is emerging as number one in every field. “We should inform people about the development through Vikas Yatra.

IDA president Jaipal Singh Chavda said that development works have taken place swiftly whether it is a flyover or a mall, construction of a super corridor and others.

Ranadive said that the BJP government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a glorious story of development in Indore. With regards to these development works and through the public welfare schemes being run by the state government, the task of connecting the beneficiaries of these schemes with the Yatra has to be done.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Ramesh Mendola, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, MiC members Ashwin Shukla, Rajesh Udawat, Abhishek Bablu Sharma along with city office bearers, and mandal in-charges were present in the meeting.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)