Indore: BJP government has turned Parliament into rubber stamp, says Tharoor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday questioned the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction in a defamation case. They targeted and criticised the BJP-led central government during a seminar on "Samvidhan ka Sanrakshan aur Samvidhan ka Utthan" (Conserving the Constitution and Uplifting the Constitution) organised by the Madhya Pradesh unit of the All-India Professional Congress at Ravindra Natya Grah in which several lawyers, Congress local leaders and others were present.

Nath noted that the trial for criminal defamation was conducted in Gujarat over a statement made by Gandhi in Karnataka four years ago. He asked the lawyers present at the seminar whether the action taken against Gandhi was "bona fide or mala fide" (taken with good or bad intent).

Speaking at the seminar, Tharoor accused the BJP government of treating Parliament as a "rubber stamp or notice board." "If you go to Delhi, you will see G20 billboards all over the city with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's smiling face and a slogan that we are the mother of democracy. Maybe there is a reason behind his smile. Because the way this mother is working, it is against democracy," Tharoor said.

Targeting the Modi government further, he added, "I think no mother in the world would want to ask for credit after treating her children so badly."

The government was using Parliament as a "rubber stamp or notice board" and getting bills passed without discussion with the Opposition, he alleged.

Referring to the recent deadlock during the Budget session of Parliament, Tharoor said for the first time in the country's history the ruling party did not allow Parliament to function as the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a statement.

"Every day people are saying in speeches that India should become a Hindu Rashtra and if you are not a Hindu, then your rights should be restricted. But the Congress wants that all the basic principles of the Constitution be followed in the country," the MP said.

“Congress wants everyone to have the freedom of worship and other such things. They say that Hindus are at risk but I think not, but the Constitution is certainly at risk. They want to keep the Constitution aside and run the country. Earlier it was the partition of the soil of India but now it’s a partition of the soul of India,” said Tharoor.

