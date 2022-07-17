Indore: BJP gives last-minute tips for counting agents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day before the counting of votes for urban body elections is held, BJP conducted a training session of its corporator candidates, election operators and counting agents at Vitthal Rukmani Garden and give them tips they should following during counting of votes.

Addressing the session , BJP senior leader Babusingh Raghuvanshi said that the agents should not leave the counting place until last vote is counted and the certificate is given to the winning candidate.

He also shared information regarding in which room the agents of which ward have to sit and to avoid any kind of deceit and they have to file an objection immediately if there is any kind of disturbance.

Senior leader Krishnamurari Moghe said that agents have to reach the polling station in time. They should ensure that the machine is sealed before it is opened for counting. If sealed is broken then, objection should be lodged immediately.

BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive said that BJP contested the elections with full decency, gentleness and with full power and skills.

Mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava said that the victory of BJP will be the result of hard work of party workers.

