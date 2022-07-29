Indore: BJP captures all four janpad panchayat president, vice president posts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the three-tier panchayat elections, BJP captured all the four janpad panchayats of the district. After winning election of president and vice president of Indore and Mhow janpad panchayats on Wednesday, BJP won both the posts of president and vice president of Depalpur and Sanwer also on Thursday.

In Sanwer janpad panchayat, BJP supported Ramkanya Chauhan was elected unopposed. For the post of vice-president, there was a contest between BJP supported Anokilal Chaudhary and Congress supported Shankarlal Parmar, in which Anokilal got 19 votes and Shankarlal got 6 votes.

BJP won both posts in Depalpur

In Depalpur janpad panchayat election, there was a contest between Sushila Gumansingh Panwar from BJP and Rekha Chaudhary from Congress for the post of president. Sushila got 19 votes and Rekha got 6 votes. After a crushing defeat for the post of president, Congress did not field its candidate for the vice-president. In such a situation, BJP supported Mohan Nanwana won the election unopposed.

BJP won both Indore and Mhow

Earlier on Wednesday, elections were held for the posts of president and vice-president of Mhow district, wherein Sardar Malviya was elected as the president and Birbal Jaggu was elected as the vice president. In Indore Janpad, Vishwajit Sisodia (Kanha) won as president, and Subhash Chaudhary was elected as vice-president. Both were BJP supported.