Indore: BJP can even lick gutter to be in power: Verma

Indore: State PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday said BJP and JJP are of same type and they can go to any level to get into power.

Replying to a media query over the formation of government in Haryana by BJP and JJP, he said, “BJP and JJP were opposing each other during elections but have come together to get into power. They both are of same type and can lick even the gutter to be in power.”

Verma also condemn the BJP’s move of taking support of Gopal Kanda to form government in Haryana and said that from top to bottom in BJP i.e. from Narendra Modi to local leaders, all are running behind power and can go to any level for the same.

“Uma Bharti opposed BJP move due to which we supported her and she supported us in the matter. BJP doesn’t take care of people’s choice and will,” he said adding “Congress is getting stronger with each day and the results of by-polls and state polls cleared the same. BJP will be swept away by the people in next general elections.”

The PWD minister once again cleared that government will not divide Indore into two municipal corporations.

“It was hypothetical that government is planning to divide Indore into two parts. There is no planning of the government and we will not even let it happen. Indore is the only city to have potential to become the metropolitan city in the state and we will not leave any chance to make Indore more developed,” he said.

Taking a jibe at local BJP leaders to topple the state government soon, he said, “There are four ‘Mungerilal’ in BJP including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra and Kailash Vijayvargiya. They had stated that they will topple government post Jhabua bypolls but after losing it, they changed their statements as people will topple the government. Dreams of these Mungerilal’s will not be fulfilled.”