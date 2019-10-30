Indore: BJP activist surrenders at police station

Indore: BJP activist Rajkumar Sharma, who was booked for thrashing a policeman in MG Road area, surrendered at police station on Wednesday.

According to police, two policemen from Dial 100 (Fast Response Vehicle) reached Jail Road area to remove handcarts from the road when some men tried to stop them to remove the handcart. The situation turned violent and some people thrashed policemen. Later, a case under various sections including Section 353 of IPC was registered against Sharma and others. Since then, he was on the run. Sources claimed that he reached police station and surrendered before police. He was produced before the court from where he was released on bail.