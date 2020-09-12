Indore: Bizmen cautious with Covid, political parties still not

Indore: While people and businessmen of the city are taking initiatives to control the increasing cases of COVID-19 by reducing their shop/business timing, it seems that political parties are not considering increasing COVID cases as a problem.
Earlier, BJP had organised a Kalash Yatra in Sanwer in which a large number of people participated and now, Congress will hold a rally on Sunday.
To blow the election bugle for by polls, former chief minister and Congress state president Kamal Nath will address a public rally in Sanwer on Sunday. District administration has given the permission of rally to Congress on conditions to follow the COVID-19 protocol.
However, following the protocols during the rally would not be an easy task for Congress as they have targeted to gather over 25,000 activists and people to join the rally.
It will be the first rally of the state Congress chief in Sanwer to support party’s candidate Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’. Party leaders have given tasks to all activists and leaders to bring activists to make the rally a success.
Meanwhile, city president of Congress Vinay Bakliwal told media that the rally would be organised at Logistic Park which has a huge space and they will not get any trouble in maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.
He also asked the activists to gather at Geeta Bhawan office for breakfast and to leave for the rally’s venue together. Kamal Nath will reach the venue directly by helicopter and leave for Bhopal after two hours.
Those organised Kalash Yatra in Shraddh, their ‘Shraddh’ would be done: Guddu
While targeting BJP over Kalash Yatra, Guddu said no religious programme should have been done during ‘Shraddh’ but BJP organised a Kalash Yatra.
“We do not have any problem with Kalash Yatra but those who who took out the shradh rally, their Shraddh would be observed,” he told media.
