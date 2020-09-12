Indore: Bizmen cautious with Covid, political parties still not

Indore: While people and businessmen of the city are taking initiatives to control the increasing cases of COVID-19 by reducing their shop/business timing, it seems that political parties are not considering increasing COVID cases as a problem.

Earlier, BJP had organised a Kalash Yatra in Sanwer in which a large number of people participated and now, Congress will hold a rally on Sunday.

To blow the election bugle for by polls, former chief minister and Congress state president Kamal Nath will address a public rally in Sanwer on Sunday. District administration has given the permission of rally to Congress on conditions to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

However, following the protocols during the rally would not be an easy task for Congress as they have targeted to gather over 25,000 activists and people to join the rally.