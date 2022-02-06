Indore: Birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar will be named after her, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar will be named after her and the street will be called Lata Mangeshkar Marg in Indore.

Member of Parliament (MP) Shankar Lalwani has made the above remark. He also paid tribute to the Nightingale of India.

He recounted her contribution to the industry and music world. “Her voice and melodies will always be a part of life,” Lalwani said.

Indoreans mourned the loss of the Indian playback singer and music director. They paid tribute to Mangeshkar through words, poetry and paintings. Several budding artists of the city prepared a variety of artworks in her memory.

Varsha Sirsiya prepared Rangoli. Rati Agrawal sketched out her portrait.

Indore – Home to legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar

At the time when Lata was born, Indore was dominated by Marathi culture. Lata grew up in a Marathi environment. She used to cycle her way to Navlakha Garden where the Indore Zoo was built.

Lata visited Indore to meet her aunt and cousin Malti. She had a strong fetish for dal bafala — the famous cuisine of the Malwa region. Every time she visited the city, her cousins would get dal bafala from the finest shop in their locality.

Unlike Lata, Kishore Kumar aka Abhas Kumar Kunjilal Ganguly, was born in a lawyer’s family on August 4, 1929, at Khandwa, around 150km from Indore.

Kishore had this habit of wearing shorts to the Indore Christian College where he completed his graduation. In his free time, Kishore would throw up impromptu acts of singing and mimicry under a tree in the college campus.

He carried his unmistakable trait of wearing a pair of shorts and a smile from his college days in Indore to reel life. Kishore started his career as an actor in the movie Shikari (1946). He made his debut as a singer with Marne ki duayen kyon mangu for the film Ziddi (1948). Unfortunately, the legend could never return to his birth place after climbing the peak of his career.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:21 PM IST