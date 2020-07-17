Indore: Birth-death registration office shuts as staffer tests positive

Indore: Panic spread in Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) office on Friday as an employee with birth and death registration office tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The registration office was shut down on Friday after news about the employee getting infected reached IMC.

Though the birth-death registrations are being done online but the office is open during the Covid-19 times for paper work.

Till Thursday all staff were going to the office. An employee who had symptoms of Covid-19 and was coming from a containment area was also going to the office every day. Despite his test, he was still going to the office. On Thursday, his report came positive after which he was hospitalised. Sources stated that he had come to the office on Thursday too.

After the news broke, the office was sanitized and sealed.

AD sends infected clerk back home college

Coronavirus is also making entry to educational institutions as they are opened for administrative works. On Friday, Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat came to known that a clerk of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College who was tested positive was working at the college.

The AD ordered for sending him on forced leave and recommended for all staff came into his contact to undertake quarantine period of 14 days as recommended by Central government. A teacher of this college had died of coronavirus last month.