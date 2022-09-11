Indore: Birth Anniversary of Rameshwar Patel celebrated by Pragya Girls’ School

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of respected Babuji, Rameshwar Patel was celebrated in Pragya Girls’ School on September 9. Ravinder Kaur Kalsi, was invited as the chief guest of the day. Bhavna Pujari, principal, Vidyasagar School was present as a special guest. The school director and grandson of Babuji, Sagar Patel too graced the occasion.

A bhajan assembly was organised along with teachers narrating their memories of Babuji. His biography was presented to the students. He was a man devoted for the upliftment of society, girl child education and worked as a philanthropist. Kalsi remembered Babuji as a visionary. She recalled how he wanted the principals to work in a team and give their best for the children. A vote of thanks was presented by school principal Reshma Juneja.

