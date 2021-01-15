Indore: Bird flu watch: ​​Ban on sale of chicken & egg lifted

Indore:

​

​The ban on the sale of chicken and egg​ in the district for the past one week due to spread of avian flu was lifted by ​district administration on Friday. However, the ban continue​s​ in the 1 km radius of Musakhedi ​and surrounding ​area.

​Deputy director of veterinary department Dr Pramod ​Sharma ​said that the ban was lifted because samples ​taken from other areas ​not ​had tested positive for the virus.

“Now, the chicken and egg business will continue in the district in a comfortable manner as before,” he said. He informed that this business will be restricted for the next 7 days in the 1 kilometer radius of Musakhedi, Azad Nagar and Daly College area.​

​On Friday, three other bird species, which includes all the species apart from crows and pigeons​, ​that are found in large numbers, were found dead and accounted among bird flu deaths in Indore division.

The general public is frightened by the fear of bird flu. On Friday, 11 more crows were found dead in the city. With this, the figure of the dying crows reached 358.

The district administration is worried about the bird flu, but it seems difficult to save a large number of birds.

Dr Sharma said, “7 crows were found in the Daly College campus on Friday, 7 were found on Thursday as well.”

In addition, 1 pigeon was found dead in ​the ​urban area. Three cases of bird deaths were recorded in other species in the city.

The department is also injecting antibiotics in the soil to control the spread of virus through contact with faeces.

This drive is being conducted in city and rural areas.

​