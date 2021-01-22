Indore: Bird flu ​claims over 4,000 in state​, ​400 in Indore​, ​till date, has spread in 32 dists of MP, poultry infected in 3​ ​

Indore​​

With bird flu having spread to 32 districts, the death count is still on. So far, 4084 crows, pigeons and other birds have been reported dead in the state. In Indore, over 400 birds have died because of avian influenza N5H8, i.e. bird flu​, ​as per reports.

According to information received from National High Security Animal Disease Research, samples of chickens in Garhatganj, Kharwariya Garhi block of Raisen district are being tested for bird flu. ​In all, ​453 samples have been sent from districts of the state till date.

The bird flu has spread in 32 districts - Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Indore, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Datia, Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Dhar, Satna , Panna, Balaghat, Sheopur, Chhatarpur and Raisen.

Action has been taken as per advisory issued by Centre after the virus was found in poultry in Jhabua, Harda and Mandsaur. Animal husbandry department has instructed the deputy director, veterinary services, of all the districts in the state to inform the control room of their districts immediately upon receiving information about unnatural deaths in birds or chickens.

Besides, ​the ​department will publicise measures for prevention of avian influenza, maintain stock of PPE kits, disinfectants, equipment, medicines etc to deal with contingency.

​​Bird flu in Indore​

Avian influenza seems to be spreading to other species. Over 400 birds have died in Indore division. Pigeons, crows, owls, bat and other species like sparrows and humming​ ​birds have also been reported dead due to virus in Indore division.

Among these, crows died in maximum numbers. Bird flu has decreased in the city but seems to ​be ​spreading in rural areas and often go unreported as villagers bury them on ​their ​farms. To increase the immunity of birds, antibiotics are being added to earthen pots kept for them.

“Bird deaths have declined in ​the last ​two days but birds in rural areas are dying. People have become aware of ​the ​virus. They inform department wherever dead birds are found or at least bury them,” veterinary department deputy director Dr Pramod Sharma said.

Four crows were found dead due to the virus in Indore division on Friday.