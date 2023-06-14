Indore: Biparjoy Fails To Affect City’s Weather, Temperature Remains Close To 40 Degrees Celsius

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ failed to make any difference in the city’s weather, and the day temperature remained close to 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Moreover, the meteorological department officials didn’t forecast any relief and said that the conditions would remain the same for next three days with a further temperature rise.

According to department officials, the chances of a drop in temperature are low in the coming days as the effect of the cyclone remained only up to the nearby districts including Dewas and Dhar and it would wane in two days.

“The next three days will remain dry and hot as there is no major change in the weather system.

However, local system generation may affect the city temperature after March 15. The day and night temperature will remain above normal for a couple of days,” Met officials added.

Along with an increase in day temperature, night temperature in the city has also been increasing and it is hovering above the normal temperature.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius which was also two degrees above normal. Residents are feeling the heat as the weather remained hot and dry for the last week.

“However, summer this year will be comparatively cooler than in the previous year,’ Met officials added.