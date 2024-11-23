Indore: Biometric Attendance In Government Offices From January 1 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Only biometric attendance will be valid in government offices, particularly government schools, hospitals and gram panchayats of the district from January 1. Salary will also be drawn on this basis. The installation of biometric machines at these places will be complete in the next 15 days.

This was informed in a meeting held in the presence of collector Asheesh Singh on Friday. District panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain along with the officials of other departments, including health, education, rural development, were present.

The collector said that after the Collector's office, arrangements were being made to record the attendance of officers and employees in all government departments through biometric machines. An SOP has also been issued in this regard.

At present, the work of installing biometric machines has started in all government schools, hospitals and gram panchayats. From January, the attendance of all teachers and other employees in schools, doctors, paramedical staff and other employees in hospitals, gram panchayat employees, patwaris and other village level officers and employees in gram panchayats will be valid only through the biometric machines. In case of a tour or other important work, the employees will have to give a proper reason.