Indore: Biodiversity board extends deadline for award; Know all about it at www.mpsbb.nic.in

Indore: Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity board extended the deadline for “State Level Annual Biodiversity Award Scheme” due to lack of entries following coronavirus second wave outbreak in the country.

The award scheme was launched with the objective of promoting biodiversity conservation in the state. The main objective of this scheme is to identify and encourage people doing excellent work in the field of biodiversity conservation in the state.

Entries were invited by the Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity Board for the State Level Annual Biodiversity Award-2021 till 31 April 2021.

The State Biodiversity Board has not been able to receive entries in the event of Corona Curfew due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping this situation in mind, increasing the period of inviting entries for the State Level Annual Biodiversity Award-2021 has been fixed till 31 July 2021. Detailed information in this regard can be obtained on the Board's website www.mpsbb.nic.in .