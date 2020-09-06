Indore bikers seek out ancient temple, pray for corona cure

Indore: As Sunday lockdown lifts, Rides of Riders group embarked on a journey to visit an ancient temple ahead of Bilveshwar Mahadev Gambheer Dam. The group of bikers including two female riders rode for 150 kilometres in all.

“We rode from Indore to Ujjain and about 10 kilometres ahead to reach the dam,” Gyandeep Srivastava, group administrator, said. Further, the riders travelled 15 kilometres to discover the ancient temple.

“We prayed that the ancient wisdom and powers would help our country in fighting the coronavirus outbreak,” Srivastava said. The ancient temple is over 100 years old, he added.

Harshita Piple and Priyanka Jain were the two female riders in the group.