Indore: Big celebration to mark commencement of DAVV’s diamond jubilee on May 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to organise a mega event on May1 to celebrate commencement of the university’s diamond jubilee year.

“The university, which was established in 1964, would complete 59 years of its odyssey on May 1 and enter the 60th year. We have planned to celebrate the commencement of 60th year on a grand scale,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

The university has planned several events for the day. It has thought of organising a walk on the UTD campus, felicitate students who made a mark at national level, organise cultural programme etc.

“We held a meeting with the university organising committee wherein some suggestions were received. However, nothing has been finalised as yet. We will share the information once the plan for celebration is finalised,” she said.

However, she said that the university has plans to hold several events throughout the diamond jubilee year.

BCom exam results out

The DAVV has started releasing results of the final exams of the old education policy. BCom (Honors) results were declared on Friday. Of around 1200 students who participated in the exam, close to 99 per cent cleared the exams. “The remaining results will also be declared shortly,” university officials said. The plan is to declare results of all exams conducted as per old education policy within 30 days.

As per information, exams on old education policy had started on March 15. The university had started evaluation within 5 days of commencement of the exam.

