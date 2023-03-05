Indore: Bid to start organ retrieval & transplant at Super Speciality Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to start organ retrieval and transplant at the Super Speciality Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has constituted a seven-member team for inspection of facilities at the hospital to start kidney transplant.

Dean of MGM Medical College and appropriate authority Dr Sanjay Dixit has asked the team to conduct the inspection of the hospital on March 16 and to submit the report over the same.

As per the orders, the inspection team is constituted with joint director, health Dr GL Sodhi, SDM Dr Anshul Khare, Dr Dipti Saxena, Prof. anesthesia department, SAIMS, Dr Sanjeev Narang, Prof. pathology department, Index Medical College, Dr Pradeep Salgia, nephrologist, Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, Dr Sourabh Chipde, chief transplant surgeon, Rajshri Apollo Hospital, and Ankit Agrawal, coordinator.

“We have completed all the preparations to start organ transplant and retrieval at Super Speciality Hospital. It would become the only government hospital, in Indore, to have the facility if it gets the approval,” Dr Dixit said.

Organ retrieval only once in MY Hospital

While organ donation has taken a leap post-Covid as multiple green corridors were prepared since January. However, the administration has failed in starting organ retrieval and transplant in any

government hospital since the beginning of organ transplant in the city except one retrieval in MY Hospital.

Organ retrieval had taken place in MY Hospital in 2017 but the experts from Delhi had come to perform the retrieval. No retrieval and transplant had taken place in any of the government hospitals since then.

