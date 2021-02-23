Indore: Bid to overtake snuffs out six young lives as speeding car rams into stationary truck in Talawali Chanda

Indore:

In a tragic incident, six friends were killed after their speeding car rammed a stationary tanker late on Monday. They were returning home from a party when the driver lost control in an attempt to overtake another car. The speed was so fast that the car was completely crushed in the accident. Four persons were killed on the spot while two succumbed to their multiple injuries in a city hospital.

​​The incident took place near the petrol pump in Talawali Chanda area at around 1.45 am. The deceased have been identified as Suraj Bairagi (23), a resident of Malviya Nagar, Dev Bairagi (20) of Malviya Nagar, Chhotu alias Chandrabhan Raghuwanshi (21) of Malviya Nagar, Rishi Pawar, a resident Bhagyashri Colony, Sonu Jat (22) of Adarsh Meghdoot Nagar and Sumit Yadav (19), a resident of Bhagyashri Colony.

A video ​of the accident has gone viral on social media and it shows the speeding car overtaking ​another car and ​then ramming into ​a tanker parked near the road. SP (east) Ashutosh Bagri ​who ​visited the spot ​said they are investigating the reason behind the accident.

​Neighbours informed ​family members​

Police came to know that Suraj and Dev Bairagi are cousins and they ​had gone without informing their parents. Their parents came to know about the accident from one of their neighbours ​and they were shocked. ​Their parents went to their rooms and found them missing. After that​, ​the family members reached the hospital.

Police had ​a tough time taking out the bodies​

​Due to the impact of the ​​accident, ​​the car was completely damaged and the bodies were mangled​ inside​. The police had to face great difficulty while taking ​out the bodies from the car and had to use a cutter to extricate them. Four of the youths had died on the spot while two were sent to the hospital where they died during treatment.