Indore: Bid To Eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia; MY Hospital’s Team To Screen Tribal Hostel Inmates Twice A Week

Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an intensified effort to fight the rising prevalence of sickle cell anaemia among tribal populations, MY Hospital’s Transfusion Medicine Department has announced a new bi-weekly screening initiative in tribal hostels across the region.

This program is a key part of the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission, targeting early identification and intervention for students from high-prevalence districts such as Alirajpur, Jhabua, Chhindwara, and Dindori.

The screening camps, scheduled twice weekly, aim to detect sickle cell anaemia among students who often live far from primary health centres. Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of MY Hospital, underscored the importance of these targeted tests, and said “Our team’s outreach will make it possible to catch cases early, allowing students to receive necessary treatment before symptoms worsen.”

Health officials have noted that many individuals remain unaware of their condition or delay seeking treatment even when symptoms arise. By conducting tests directly in tribal hostels, the initiative aims to overcome these barriers and foster quicker diagnoses.

MY Hospital provides care for 1,400 registered sickle cell anaemia patients, predominantly from Jhabua and Alirajpur districts. Statewide, five tribal districts, including Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Jhabua, and Dindori, account for approximately 75 per cent of all sickle cell cases.

MP's first molecular lab to come up at MYH

In a further commitment to combating this genetic disorder, MY Hospital is also constructing Madhya Pradesh’s first molecular lab, an advanced facility with the capability for prenatal testing to detect sickle cell anaemia in the womb. “Currently available only in select medical institutions across India, this lab will bolster the hospital’s diagnostic capacity and support the national goal to eradicate sickle cell anaemia by 2047,” Dr Yadav added.