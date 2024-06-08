Indore: Bid To Elope Turns Tragic As Two Youths Die In Accident, Girl Injured

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bid to elope turned tragic on Thursday when two youths had to pay the price with their lives. A 22-year-old youth and his 19-year-old friend were killed in an accident while the girl sustained injuries in an accident near Index Medical College in Khudel police circle on Thursday evening around 7:30 pm.

The reason behind the accident has not been ascertained till now and it is being conjectured that either their bike fell off the road or they were hit by an unknown vehicle. The bike rider died on the spot while the pillion rider died on the way to the hospital and the girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Shankar, a resident of Guradiya Kalan village in Dewas and Sameer, a resident of Bamori village in Dewas. The family members said that the youths had left their homes after telling the family members that they were going to attend a Bhandara at Shani temple approximately two km from their homes. But actually, Shankar was eloping with a girl, with the help of Sameer on a bike.

All three of them left their mobile phones at their places and the family members came to know about the incident when the girl called through the ambulance driver’s mobile phone and informed Shankar’s parents about the accident. Thereafter, Shankar’s parents informed Sameer’s parents.

Shankar’s father Jitendra said that Shankar did not have any injury or skidding marks on his body which make it suspicious. He is survived by his parents and two younger siblings. Sameer's father Ram Singh said that the two-wheeler belonged to him and Sameer was riding it. Sameer sustained head and abdominal injuries like a vehicle had run over him. He is survived by his parents and two brothers. The police launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.