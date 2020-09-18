Indore: Bhopal woman raped in a city hotel

Indore: A woman from Bhopal was allegedly raped by a man in a hotel in Vijay Nagar area. The girl lodged a complaint two days after the incident on Friday night. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tehzeeb Qazi said the 36-year-old victim approached the police station and lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Pramod through WhatsApp a few days ago. The accused promised that he can learn her trading in the share market. He called her to the city for the same. She was coming to the city when she met with an accident in which she got injured. The accused received her and took her to a hospital. After her treatment, the accused made arrangements for her to stay in a hotel where the accused allegedly raped her on September 16. After that the accused fled the scene. The police are searching for the accused.