Indore-Bhopal intercity to depart 15 minutes early; Check new timings

As per the revised time table released by Western Railway, coming into effect from Tuesday, the arrival-departure timings of 4 city-bound trains have changed.



Train no. 09323 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Bhopal Special will depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar station from at this 06.15 am and reach Indore at 06.30 am and depart at 06.35 am. Earlier, the arrival-departure time of the train at the city railway station was 6.45/6.50 am. It means now it arrive 15 minutes early. However, it will reach Bhopal at its previous arrival time at 10.55 am.

In the return journey the old timing has been retained. It will depart from Bhopal at 5 pm and reach city at 9.35 pm.

Indore-Pune train



Train no. 02944 Indore-Daund (Pune) Express train will depart from the city at 4.30. pm. Earlier the departure time was 2.35 pm. Earlier, it reached Pune at 8.55 am, now it will be reaching at 10.20 am. The Indore-Pune Express train has now been extended up to nearby railway station Daund.



Train no. 09343/09344 Daund-Indore Daund Superfast (Tri-Weekly) special train operation timing have also been changed. It will depart from Daund at 2 pm. It will reach the city railway station at 08.30 am.

The arrival-departure timing of Indore-Howrah-Indore and Mhow-Kamackhya-Mhow have also been partially changed.