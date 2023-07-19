Indore: Bhoomi Pujan Of New Building Of Laxmibai Nagar Station Today

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bhoomi pujan of the new station building of Laxmibai Nagar Railway station will be performed on Wednesday. Following the doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section Laxmibai Nagar Railway station is going to emerge as the second prominent railway station of the city. Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, MP Rajya Sabha Kavita Patidar and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava will be present during the bhoomi pujan, an official release said. The new building with ground and first floors will have modern passenger amenities. The length of the building would be about 100 metres and the width will be about 25 metres.

