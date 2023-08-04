Indore: Bhoomi Pujan, Inauguration Of Rs 41 Crore Work In Sanwer Area

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate and perform bhoomi pujan of development works worth Rs 41 crore at Sanwer under the Vikas Parv on Friday.

Drinking water augmentation construction work is being done at a cost of Rs 9.92 cr. in Gram Panchayat Mangalia. The bhoomi pujan programme for drinking water augmentation construction work is being organised in front of Mangliya Ground, Panchayat Bhavan from 10 am. Shekhawat will also inaugurate various barrages built in Sanwer area and lay the foundation stone of ghats. This programme will be organised at Sagar Garden in village Chandravati Ganj from 12 noon.

The minister will perform bhoomi pujan of Ramzankhedi (Barod panth) barrage cum culvert construction work costing Rs 517.95 lakh, Khamod Anjana barrage costing Rs 225.97 lakh, Khalkhala barrage costing Rs 273.00 lakh, Hariyakhedi barrage costing Rs 284.8 lakh, Ratankhedi barrage costing Rs 815.24 lakh, Mandlavda barrage costing Rs 815.24 lakh, Lotianala pond costing Rs 294.6 lakh and Bibikhedi ghat construction costing Rs 31.29 lakh will be inaugurated. The total irrigation capacity of these barrages is 1,685 hectare area.

The foundation stone of the construction work of Khamod Anjana Ghat at a cost of Rs 124.89 lakh, Khalkhala Ghat construction at a cost of Rs 55.71 lakh, Hariyakhedi Ghat construction at a cost of Rs 79.46 lakh, Barodiyakhan Ghat construction at a cost of Rs 62.36 lakh, Solsindhi Ghat construction work at a cost of Rs 83.84 lakh and Badi Kalmer Ghat will also be laid. Minister Tulsiram Silawat has appealed to the citizens to participate in the programmes in maximum numbers.

