Indore: Bhoomi Pujan And Inauguration Of 9 Development Works Done

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vidhan Sabha constituency-wise Vikas Parv is being observed in the district. Under the parv, the bhoomi pujan and inauguration of nine development works estimated to cost over 1.60 crore were made on Thursday.

During the Vikas Parv, four development works costing Rs 55.86 lakh were inaugurated and bhoomi pujan was done for one development work costing about Rs 15 lakh in Depalpur Assembly constituency of the district. Similarly, development work costing Rs 47.28 lakh began in Vidhan Sabha constituency number Indore-3, one work costing Rs 16.36 lakh in Indore-5 and one work costing about Rs 6 lakh in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Mhow were rolled-out.

Similarly, a work costing Rs 20.18 lakh was inaugurated in Rau. Construction of drain in village Badolihoj in Depalpur Assembly constituency of the district has begun. In village Murkheda under Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water scheme work, construction of culvert in Farkoda and construction work of Anganwadi building in Katkoda were inaugurated.

