Indore: Bhoj University to make polytechnic colleges also its centres

Indore: A day after adding 134 more centres to its tally, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University on Wednesday said that it is now planning to make polytechnic colleges its centres for supporting its computer-based programmes.

“For our technical programmes, we need IT based infrastructure which is available in polytechnic colleges. That’s the reason we are planning to set up our centres at polytechnic colleges,” said Bhoj University vice chancellor Prof Jayant Sonwalkar.

The university is likely to ink MoU with 75 government and aided polytechnic colleges in the state.

There were 265 centres of Bhoj University across the state. Mostly, these centres were located in schools. When Sonwalkar became VC, he shifted centres from school to colleges citing norms of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university then increased the number of centres in the state. Today, the number has reached to 411. But Sonwalkar stated that they are to stop at 411.

“We are thinking of taking the number of its centres to 500 this year itself,” he said.

The VC stated that the whole objective of Bhoj is to improve gross enrollment ratio (GRE) so it is expanding ensuring that more and more students can pursuing higher education.

It is believed that Bhoj University is the only university in the state with online mode programmes.