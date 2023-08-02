 Indore: Bhaydiya Maalsingh Assumes Charge As Divisional Comm
On reaching to the office of divisional commissioner Bhaydiya were welcomed by additional commissioner Jamuna Bhide and joint commissioner Sanjay Saraf and the staff.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed divisional commissioner of Indore division, Maalsingh Bhaydiya, assumed charge here on Tuesday.

He was transferred from Bhopal. He succeeded Pawan Kumar Sharma, who was transferred to Bhopal as divisional commissioner of Bhopal division. Before assuming charge he visited Khajrana Ganesh Temple and performed pujan there. On reaching to the office of divisional commissioner Bhaydiya were welcomed by additional commissioner Jamuna Bhide and joint commissioner Sanjay Saraf and the staff. Later, talking to media he expressed his commitment to help public in delivering benefits of the state government policies.

