Indore: Bhargav Takes Steps To Cut Down ‘Unnecessary Expenses’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which would bear the cost of fixing tents, sound systems etc of events organised by social and other outfits, will not be doing so any more.

Besides, it has also fixed rates of events like bhoomi pujan for development works.

Two days after Mayor-in-Council approved a policy made for fixing the cost of events, IMC said the policy will reduce unnecessary expenses.

“Apart from IMC events, we provide tents, sound systems, and lights and make arrangements for programmes, rallies, exhibitions etc organised by various social and other organisations. We will no longer bear the cost of events organised by other outfits from now on,” he said.

The mayor said that the policy stipulates clubbing bhoomi pujans/inauguration programmes of development works at the ward level and hold only one event for them.

For bhoomi pujan/inauguration programme for development works between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore, IMC has fixed expenditure limit for tents, sound, lights etc at Rs 35,000 whereas the expenditure limit is Rs 50,000 for development works above Rs 5 crore.

In programmes organised under the instructions received from the Chief Minister, departmental minister, in-charge minister or the government arrangements for refreshments/food will be made for the beneficiaries of the government scheme and others.

In other programmes of IMC, there won’t be any facility for breakfast or meals for people.